SWAT season 8 episode 8 spoilers: Hondo’s sky-high stakes

If you have not known for whatever reason, SWAT season 8 episode 8 is coming to CBS tomorrow night, and it is poised to be big. How much so? Well, you can call this the fall finale or the final episode of this calendar year — all things considered, it does not really matter.

The most important thing here is that entering this installment, there is going to be a lot of chaos — beyond just that, Hondo is going to be in one of the most dangerous stories that we’ve ever seen.

For a few more details about what is ahead on “Left of Boom,” be sure to check out the SWAT season 8 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Left of Boom” – Hondo and the SWAT team race to stop a nuclear attack on Los Angeles when radioactive material is stolen from a local lab. Also, Powell delves into Alfaro’s past when he displays a talent for boxing as the department prepares for the annual LAFD “smoker” boxing tournament, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ironically, this is not the only CBS show that has done a story about a smoker tournament recently, as we saw the folks over at Blue Bloods do this not that long ago. It does at least make sense when it comes to showing off the lives of these characters around the force, and that there are some other ways for them to be pseudo-involved in their community.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see if there is a big cliffhanger here — it is hardly a sure thing within this world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

