SWAT season 8 episode 8 spoilers: The fall finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 8 episode 8 — what more can we say about it now?

Well, the first order of business here should really just be noting that “Left of Boom” is the title for this episode; also, it is the fall finale. The series will be off the air after this until late January, which is when it will be bumped back to 10:00 p.m. Eastern, taking the place of Blue Bloods. It remains to be seen whether or not it will find success there at all, given that few other shows have historically done well in that spot over the past few decades. Tie will tell.

In getting back to SWAT season 8 episode 8, the one bit of sad news is that for now, CBS is not sharing all that much in the way of specifics for what lies ahead. Does that mean that a big-time jaw-dropper is ahead? It is possible in theory, but this is not a show that always does cliffhangers. A lot of it is tied to whatever specific story they want to do in the moment, and that can often be a toss-up.

The one major thing that we will say at the moment is rather simple: We just want more action sequences and opportunities to get to know all the characters even better than we do. Sure, we know that there are some people we’ve come to know really well, but we always think that there is another layer or two that can be looked at. These are the sorts of things that can effectively keep a show on the air a lot of the time.

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 8 episode 8 when it airs?

Do you think a cliffhanger is coming up here soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way, and we do not want you missing any of them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







