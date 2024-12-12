Survivor 47 episode 14 (finale) preview: Who will win?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 47 episode 14 on CBS next week, we know we will have officially reached the second half of the finale event. With that, it does feel fair to pose the following: What’s going to happen. Beyond that, who is going to win?

Well, the first things to note here is that in theory, this could be the most predictable final Tribal Council we have ever seen. Rachel is easily the best player left and it is arguably not even close. She also has a 50-50 chance of making it there just based on winning things alone, and she has shown herself to be really good at that. She could win immunity; or, she could turn out to be victorious in the fire-making challenge after the fact.

As fun as the past two episodes have been, we will also say that there is an unfortunate downside to it. By losing the likes of Caroline, Andy, and Genevieve, we’re also left in a spot where there are only two apparent winner threats left: You’ve got Rachel, and to some extent you have Sam. We do think he beats either Teeny or Sue handily in final Tribal Council, but Rachel also easily beats him. He is effectively one person away from winning a million dollars.

Even if this finale is predictable, does that make it bad? A lot is really going to come down to what you actually think makes for a good or bad final episode. If the final Tribal is fun, the outcome does not matter. Also, if Rachel does make it there, we do enjoy sometimes seeing the coronation of someone who is absolutely worthy of the title. As of right now, it feels like we’d slot her in as the second-best winner of the New Era behind Dee.

