Survivor 47 episode 13: Genevieve Mushaluk voted out at final 5

As we approached the end of Survivor 47 episode 13, one thing felt abundantly clear: This was Rachel’s game to lose. If she makes it to the final three, it will be one of the easiest votes that we’ve seen in a rather long time.

Now, what was interesting was following Andy’s vote-out, there was a clear bubbling-over of frustrations with Sam, Teeny, and Sue. After all, they really don’t like the whole narrative that these two women are the only threats left in the game. It basically means that if one of them is there in the end, they win. You have to take one of them out tonight.

The moment that Genevieve ended up losing immunity to Rachel, it was pretty clear that she was the target and she should be. Sam helped potentially to seal the deal by telling Teeny that Genevieve’s idol was fake, but that in itself led to another silly spiral of paranoia. What a strange week in the game this proved to be!

Yet, all of this really came down to what Teeny wanted, and it seemed like she went up to the voting booth still confused by it. (We’re not sure how that earns her favor with the jury, but it’s authentic!)

Sue did play her idol tonight — not that it matters, since she was never in any danger of being taken out. She should make it to final three easily.

Goodbye, Genevieve

We don’t think she played a perfect game, as her turning off her emotions at times hurt her. However, she was arguably the best strategist of a season and a player who was supremely fun to watch. We’re going to miss having her around for that very reason.

