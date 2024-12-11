Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: Premiere date expectations

We know that work has been done over the past several months on The Madison, the upcoming super-anticipated Yellowstone spin-off. With that, is it wrong to start wondering a little bit more about when it could actually premiere?

Well, the first order of business here is of course noting that this show is set within the Madison River valley in Montana, hence the title. Beyond that, though, there have not been a lot of connections announced to the main series. We know that this is a documented story about grief, and also that we are going to see Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams serve as at least a couple of the main stars.

So what more is there to speculate about when it comes to premiere dates? Well, we do think that (at least for now) educated guesses are possible. Remember that the prequel 1923 is going to be on in February, and we’re not sure that The Madison will be rushed with that in mind. However, a premiere this spring does feel possible and if not then, the summer. This is meant to be its own story but at the same time, we also do tend to think that it is going to serve as a bridge in some ways between the end of Yellowstone season 5 and whatever the future is going to hold there. Remember for a moment that a season 6 is going to be coming and yet, there are a lot of questions about what that will look like.

For now, the most important thing is that The Madison tries to feel like its own thing. Based on what we’ve heard so far, this is a series where grief will have a major role to play. We are not getting a sense in the slightest that the show is trying to just replicate what we’re already getting.

What do you most want to see on the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off The Madison?

Is it hard to even fathom how you follow up the main series? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for more.

