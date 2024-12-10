Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Wes Bentley on finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 on Paramount Network, doesn’t it feel right to praise Wes Bentley?

After all, it is pretty easy at this point to argue that Jamie Dutton is the hardest character on the entire show, largely due to the fact that he is someone who is pretty impossible to root for. He is a villain, but also a flawed one for so many reasons. He is cowardly at times and unpredictable at others, and he also has a lot of power right now as the Attorney General. Entering the finale, it does feel like Beth is going to find a way to kill him, but that’s just because of what is foreshadowed. It does not mean that she will get what she wants.

So what does the fantastic Bentley himself have to say about the final episode — or, at least the final one for now? Here is what he had to say to TVLine:

“I can’t wait to see what the viewers think … I’ve leaned heavily on viewers to understand their experience with the show, because it’s very different than my experience with the show.

“Playing the role, I couldn’t keep up with watching the show while we were shooting it, and eventually I decided I kind of like this, not knowing how I look on camera or how this is playing or what edit they used. I leaned into the depths of the character, and it seemed to be working, so I’ve been turning to the audience to [find out] how they feel about things. I’m excited to see how they’ll feel about how 5B wraps up.”

In the end, there is something to be said for working so hard to ensure that someone who is this unlikable pops off the screen, and while Taylor Sheridan certainly knows what viewers want from the end of Yellowstone’s current chapter, that does not mean they will get it. Keep that in mind.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 14, and how do you think Jamie’s story is going to end?

