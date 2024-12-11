Dexter: Resurrection: The tie to Original Sin, what lies ahead

We know that much of this week is geared around the launch of Dexter: Original Sin over at Showtime. However, why not look further ahead? There is still so much more to say when it comes to the future of this larger franchise now at Showtime / Paramount+, and that includes Dexter: Resurrection.

We will go ahead and admit here that personally, this is one of the shows that we are most excited about entering the new year, even know honestly, there is not that much that has been technically announced on it just yet. Technically, we know that Michael C. Hall is poised to star, that filming is going to kick off in the new year, and the plan is for it to air at some point next summer. That’s good for something … right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

Well, this is where we will throw out there that in actuality, there is more good stuff worth noting about this series than what is immediately clear, including that it is tied to Original Sin. The whole premise of the prequel will seemingly piggyback off the end of New Blood, where Dexter Morgan was nearly killed. His life will flash before his eyes, and within the first season we will at least learn more about how he became the man we learned about in the original show.

Meanwhile, we tend to think that Dexter: Resurrection is going to begin not too long in the timeline after the title character’s near-death experience, though there may be a little bit of room for flexibility here. The main thing we tend to imagine is that we’re going to see another new setting, largely because it is hard to fathom the man

Related – Be sure to get more coverage now on Dexter: Original Sin

What are you most excited to see within both Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







