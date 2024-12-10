Dexter: Original Sin premiere sneak peek: The training session

In just a matter of days, the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin is finally going to arrive on Paramount+ and Showtime. In celebration of that, why not hear a little more from the younger Dexter Morgan himself?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Patrick Gibson is going to be the actor playing younger Dexter here, and the new show is going to be all about him landing a job at Miami Metro and some of his first cases. In addition to this, though, you may also see other flashbacks here and there to other points in time — and that is what we are here to share now!

If you head over to CBS News today, you can see a sneak preview where you see young Dexter and his father Harry (Christian Slater) out on a hunting trip, one where Dexter indicates that the old way of suppressing his urges is not working anymore. Remember that Harry, at least in the lore of the show, tried everything that he could to keep Dexter on a path, including the formation of the code.

Now judging from the wig that Gibson is wearing in this sneak preview, we tend to think that this is taking place before he is a part of the Miami Metro team — something that Harry is also pretty concerned about as well. He more than likely realizes that having him around crime could produce a cavalcade of problems and as he turns out, he was right! The biggest question here is mostly just where things are actually going to start off.

If there is one other thing to expect…

Let’s just keep it simple here: This show is probably going to try to find a way to surprise even diehard fans. We are pretty darn curious as to what is cooked up!

