Dexter: Original Sin video: Past meets present

The premiere of Dexter: Original Sin is coming to Showtime in just a matter of days — are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, we know that much of the prequel series is going to be about watching some of these characters grow into who they are someday. Also, there’s a chance that there are a few things in here that we’ll get a chance to learn — and who knows? They could end up playing a huge role in events later on. There is, after all, another series coming in Resurrection that is going to give you Dexter’s life story after his near-death experience in Iron Lake.

There will be a chance at some point to dive deeper into a lot of the larger lore of the series. For now, why not just share a video featuring some of the Original Sin cast?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see more of what a lot of these actors have to say about some iconic moments in the history of the franchise. It is clearly not lost on them the sort of roles that they are stepping into, and we imagine that they really tried their best to capture the essence of who people like Batista or LaGuerta were once upon a time. The show is striving for authenticity, though at the same time you also have to remember here that everyone is still going to try to bring their own charm to some of the roles, as well.

Now, let’s just hope that Original Sin is as dark and entertaining and fun as you would think…

What are you most eager to see moving into the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin over on Showtime?

