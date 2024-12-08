Dexter: Original Sin premiere sneak peek: The first day

With the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin on Showtime now less than a week away, want to see a new sneak peek?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a tease for the first episode that is all about Dexter Morgan’s first day at Miami Metro — what that looks like, and then also how some other familiar characters react to him.

One thing that is worth noting here is that the younger versions of Batista and Masuka already feel pretty pitch-perfect, whether it be the mannerisms or the way in which they talk. Harry is also protective of his son at his new job, really to the point where he questioned if it was the right move for him or not. As we know, being around blood could be an easy way for the title character to give in to some of his urges, and we know a little bit what all of this is going to mean long-term.

As for newcomers, one important introduction here is to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character of Tanya, who is going to serve as Dexter’s boss and mentor in a lot of ways. She hopes that he will be happy in his new profession, and we just sit back wondering if she really knows what he is getting herself into here. We’ll probably reiterate this a number of times between now and the end of the season, but there has to be a reason why we never saw this character in the present-day iteration of Dexter … right? The same goes for another newcomer played here by Patrick Dempsey.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin?

Do you think there is any chance the show lives up to expectations? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

