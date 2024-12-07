Dexter: Original Sin premiere spoilers: How the prequel begins

In less than a week now, you are going to have a chance to see the Dexter: Original Sin premiere over at Showtime. What more can we say about it?

Well, the first thing we should note here is that this episode could be a significant starting-off point for both familiar story elements and surprises. One thing that we know already is that you will actually see at least a small glimpse of Michael C. Hall as the title character, based on the trailer. The story of the prequel will be told through the lens of Dexter’s life passing before his eyes in the aftermath of New Blood’s finale. This means that we’re basically getting an elongated flashback with this show. As for how long said flashback lasts, that remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

Now, if there’s at least one thing we’re happy to do here, it is share the full Dexter: Original Sin premiere synopsis as a means of setting the stage:

Young Dexter Morgan struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry, and sister, high-school senior Deb. After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny. Series premiere.

The story is picking up at a significant turning point for Dexter seemingly, as he is going to be starting off his professionally career. He has a lot to learn when it comes to being a forensic expert, but what is the most interesting to us perhaps is that his mentor (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) is not exactly a part of the original show. What in the world happened here? There’s certainly something for the producers to explore, beyond of course giving us a chance to see some younger versions of beloved characters.

Related – Hear more about Dexter: Original Sin right away courtesy of the cast

What do you think we are going to see within the Dexter: Original Sin premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







