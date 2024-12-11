NCIS season 22 video: Some Katrina Law holiday fun

As many of you may be aware already, Monday night’s new NCIS episode is the final one of 2024 — but we have holiday cheer in advance!

If you head over to the official Instagram now of star Katrina Law (Jessica Knight), you can see a new behind-the-scenes photo that features her alongside Gary Cole (Alden Parker) and some Christmas cookies. While there are not a whole lot of spoilers within this video, it does serve as a great reminder that Cole’s comedic timing, even off-screen, continues to be top-notch. Who is could question whether a dinosaur-shaped cookie is actually a hippopotamus?

While both Cole and Law are going to have some storylines within this NCIS episode, at the same time we don’t think “Humbug” is going to be geared entirely around either Parker or Knight. After all, they have both had character-focused stories recently, and we wouldn’t be shocked if this is more of an ensemble affair. It has been years since the CBS series has had a holiday episode, so this is a chance to explore how this team comes together and celebrates. Odds are, it is a little bit different from what we saw back when Gibbs was in charge — and of course, that’s different because Parker tends to run a totally different kind of operation. He is the mentor figure and yet, it feels like everyone is on slightly more even ground.

After this episode is done, the show is going to be on hiatus until late January — just be assured that there are a lot of opportunities for good cases still ahead. We need that here, mostly because there are a million or so questions we have about Lily after the last episode — how can we not?

What do you most want to see on Monday night’s big NCIS holiday episode?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

