Ghosts season 4 episode 8, episode 9 spoilers: A Christmas event!

If you were not excited enough to see Ghosts season 4 episode 8 on CBS next week, here is another reason to be: It will be paired with episode 9!

Earlier this year, the good news was first announced here that the comedy was going to be doing a two-part Christmas Special and of course, there is a lot to be excited about here. After all, there’s not only a chance for more ghost hijinks, but also a golden opportunity to spend more time with Jay’s family! You will see both his parents and his sister, and our hope here is that this will be one of those really fun TV events that you can check out on the other side.

Now, do you want to learn a little bit more about what else is ahead? Then be sure to check out the full season 4 episode 8 and episode 9 synopsis below:

“A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1” and “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2” – A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay’s hard-to-please dad, Mahesh (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom, Champa (Sakina Jaffrey), and sister Bela (Punam Patel), on a one-hour GHOSTSMAS special of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is coming up after the special?

Well, let’s just say that you will be waiting a good while. It seems like the comedy will be back on January 30 alongside some of the rest of the Thursday-night CBS lineup. The silver lining in the break is that it should set up a lot of these shows to air continuous through sweeps, which we certainly do not consider a bad thing.

Related – See some more discussion right now all about Ghosts

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 4 episode 8, let alone episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







