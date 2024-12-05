Ghosts season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Sad Farnsby’

Next week, you are going to be seeing Ghosts season 4 episode 7 arrive on CBS — and with that, a chance to spend time with the neighbors?

We’ve said this before, but one of the things that is so great about a show being on for so long is the opportunity that it presents to get to know a TON of different characters. Sure, there’s a chance in here to spend time with Sam, Jay, and a lot of the ghosts, but you can go beyond them and visit some other people within Woodstone. In the end, this is some of what you are going to see here.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Sad Farnsby” – When Sam accidentally creates a rift between Sam and Jay’s neighbors, the Farnsbys, Henry Farnsby moves into Woodstone B&B. Also, Isaac and Nigel battle over a belated wedding present, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 12 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We should note here that in general, one of the things that we are most eager to get in this half-hour is actually some of that wedding fallout — after all, this is the sort of continuity that we wish a lot of comedy shows all across the board have! We know that there are a lot of others that tend to just live in the week-to-week and ignore a lot of what came before.

On the other side of this…

Well, here is your reminder that on December 19, there is going to be a two-part Christmas Special that allows you to get to know Jay’s family better. It may go without saying, but we are stoked to get more into that!

