The Bear season 4 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be hearing anything more about The Bear season 4 between now and the end of December? Of course, there is quite a bit to get into in this piece!

So, where do we possibly start within this piece? Well, the proper starting-off point here is really just noting that this show remains as in the spotlight as ever, given that it is coming off of some Golden Globe nominations. While we’d say that season 3 was a bit more polarizing than what we’ve seen in the past, there were still a number of awesome moments and iconic scenes. It was also left on the biggest cliffhanger yet heading into season 4. Is Sydney going to leave the restaurant? Meanwhile, was the review of the restaurant a positive one? There are a few different things worth getting into now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

As for a premiere date, though, this is where we do have to pump the brakes a little bit. Because there is a lot of the fourth season that has already been filmed, we more than understand the sentiment that we should get a date before too long. As for whether or not that’s going to happen, though, let’s just say it is a totally different story. There is no real reason to think that Hulu is going to change their pattern of releasing seasons in June; as a matter of fact, we’re prepared to wait a long time to see it happen.

Our feeling for now is that an exact premiere date will be revealed in the spring. The reason for not releasing the season earlier is twofold. A part of it is due to the scenes that still need to be filmed. Another part, of course, is tied to FX and Hulu wanting it to be eligible in a different Emmy year. Remember that their calendar for that starts in June.

Related – Learn more right now about The Bear season 4, including other discussion on when the series could return

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 4, and when do you want it to premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







