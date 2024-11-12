The Bear season 4 premiere date, new footage teased

Just in case you were not excited enough to see The Bear season 4 arrive on Hulu already, we have some great news!

Today, the folks at the streaming service / FX released some new footage for the next batch of episodes, which was mostly shot earlier this year concurrently with season 3. We know that there is still more work to be done on next season, but we may not end up seeing that filmed until early next year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

If you head over to the link here, you can see that aforementioned footage, with the biggest reveal being the simple conversation between Sydney and Carmy’s mom, where she reminds her that sometimes, you are closer to your work family than your real family. If you remember back to the end of last season, it was pretty clear that Sydney was contemplating leaving the restaurant for a gig elsewhere that would allow her more control. Would Donna of all people actually help? That’s a hard thing to figure out right now.

In general, it is our hope that we see Sydney stay, but she has to do what’s best for her career. Meanwhile, at some point Carmy actually does need to figure out how to be a better boss, mostly because he has proven himself to be quite terrible at having the right temperment.

As for a premiere date…

While there is nothing super-specific mentioned in the new footage, we do get a reminder that the series is going to be coming back next year. For now, all indications are that The Bear will be back in late June — we don’t think that it is something that will be different from the past. This allows it to be eligible for the 2026 Emmys.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear right now, including some other premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 4 when it arrives over on Hulu?

Do you think it will prove to be the final one? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







