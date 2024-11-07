The Bear season 4 premiere date: A November 2024 update

A season 4 of The Bear is coming to Hulu via FX — as a matter of fact, a significant chunk of it has already been filmed! The Jeremy Allen White show ended the third season with as much of a cliffhanger as we’ve ever seen from it, as there are questions about both the restaurant review and also Sydney’s future there.

Luckily, we do think that this chapter of the show will provide some answers; as to when we see them, though, that is the question worth wondering for now.

Based on all current accounts at the moment, it does not seem as though Hulu is looking to deviate that much with what they’ve done with the past seasons of the show. By that, we mean mostly that they are going to plan to release the next batch of episodes at some point in June. Filming for the remainder of season 4 will happen, most likely, within the same winter prior it often does.

Even if The Bear is ready to get back into the kitchen before that point, there is something more worth noting as of right now: FX has no incentive to get it out there earlier. This is a show that dominates awards season and they will want to ensure that season 3 is the only one in the 2025 eligibility window. For those wondering, that is going to last until the end of May. The show will return at some point after that, and then be eligible for the 2026 awards cycle.

Will season 4 be the final one?

Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is a reasonable chance. This is not going to be a show that overstays its welcome, especially since some out there felt like season 3 dragged too much as it is.

