The Bear season 4 premiere date: FX boss on the state of filming

We know that there has been some confusion for a while as to what is going on with The Bear season 4, especially with some episodes being filmed already.

So, just how much has been filmed? Is it all of it, or just a small fraction? Thanks to FX boss John Landgraf, we now have a better sense of it.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline following the Emmys last night, Landgraf indicated that the plan is for the show to arrive around the same time next year that we saw season 3 in 2024:

It will be [ready in time]. We finished most of it. We haven’t finished all of it, but we finished most of it, and it will be ready same time next year.

In other words, get prepared for a June 2025 launch.

As for some other topics…

Landgraf emphasized (as he has before) that the decision as to when to end the story will come down to creator Christopher Storer. As for the debate as to whether or not The Bear is actually a comedy, he had the following to say when asked if this was a factor in the show surprisingly losing to Hacks:

I don’t know, I really don’t. I’ve been in this a long time, and I can’t tell you. I’ve never audited the votes so I don’t know what drives it. I could come up with many different theories and still wouldn’t know which one [matters].

Ultimately, this is a tricky subject to parse given that The Bear is far from the first mostly-dramatic show to be inserted into the comedy category. It feels unfair to single it out on its own and really, this comes down to whatever voters are looking for.

What do you think we are going to see on The Bear season 4 when it actually premieres?

