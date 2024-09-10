The Bear season 4 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a season 4 premiere date for The Bear between now and the end of September? If you are curious about that, let’s just say this: We more than understand! How can we not? The third season left open a lot of questions and beyond just that, we know that a significant chunk of the fourth season has already been filmed.

Unfortunately, here is the bad news: There is no direct correlation between episodes being filmed and then the show coming back. As great as it would be to seeing more of the show soon, it is simply not going to happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

After all, consider this: FX and Hulu love having the Jeremy Allen White series around as an institution. By virtue of that, you are going to be seeing the fourth season most likely return next June. That is important when it comes to consistency, but also to keeping it around in the awards cycle. That is incredibly important to the producers from a marketing standpoint. Season 3 is eligible for the Emmys next year, and the earliest that season 4 could premiere for 2026 eligibility is in June. Keep that in mind.

As for whether or not The Bear season 4 is going to be the final one, nothing is confirmed on that as of yet. However, we would say not to be altogether surprised if that does turn out to be the case. Just by nature of the sort of show this is, we would not be shocked if it ends earlier than it necessarily has to. It is always good to leave viewers wanting more, and there is already a concern that some may feel like the quality is waning after a polarizing season 3. (Personally, we tend to think critics are being a little harsh, and that hating a show after a couple of years is just seen as the new “cool” thing to do.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear, including from White

What do you most want to see on The Bear season 4, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to let us know below, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







