The Bear season 4: Jeremy Allen White on filming

As we look ahead to The Bear season 4 on FX / Hulu, we know that there have been a lot of questions out there in regards to filming. Take, for example, how much of it has already been shot.

Based on a lot of information that came out earlier this year, it sounded a lot like seasons 3 and 4 were shot back to back. Yet, that does not necessarily mean that all of the fourth season was shot — and it does not sound like that is the case!

In a new interview with Deadline, star Jeremy Allen White certainly suggests that the cast is going to get back together to shoot more of the series in the new year:

“I’m not sure exactly when [we film again]. I know it’s not going to be until next year. I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time.”

Is it possible that the footage the cast and crew will shoot next year is for a season 5? Never say never, but it is worth remembering that a season 5 has not been confirmed. We’re sure that there is going to be a small number of people who are worried about whether or not a show like this could go on for too long but honestly, isn’t some of this concern much ado about nothing? We do think that sometimes people get a little too caught up in the culture of shortening seasons when in reality, there’s something beautiful about getting to know characters over a long period of time. This is the sort of gig that a lot of actors and crew members would dream of doing; why end it?

