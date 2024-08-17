The Bear season 4 premiere date: Does FX, Hulu know it?

For those who are not currently aware, a good portion of The Bear season 4 was filmed around the same time as season 3. Heck, you can argue that all of it was! There are some finer details about the future here that are not entirely clear. Heck, we tend to think that a good bit of this was very-much intentional.

Now that we’ve said this, let’s go ahead and pose the following question at the same time: Do the folks at FX and Hulu actually have an idea already as to when the show will be back? Well, for now, it feels like a fair question to at least think about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

For the time being, here is what we can say: It is hard to imagine that Hulu has 100% an exact date formulated for when the Jeremy Allen White series will return. However, we would not be shocked at all if they have an approximate one figured out.

Remember, just because much of season 4 is filmed does not mean they are going to hurry this along. This is a series that is looking to stay in the awards cycle annually and because of this, there is no real reason for the next season to premiere until the start of June. This is what we are expecting, but we don’t imagine confirmation until the late winter or the spring.

Now, there is definitely one other thing we’d love to get more clarity on at this point: Whether this is going to be the final season or not. Given the way that season 3 ended and how it was paced, let’s just say this: Don’t be shocked if the story goes that way.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion now about The Bear, including other chatter all about the future for Marcus and Sydney

What do you most want to see on The Bear season 4 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more big updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







