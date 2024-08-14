The Bear season 4 star on Marcus, Sydney dynamic

Even though The Bear is ultimately a series about food, at the same time there is room for a lot of relationship chatter here, as well!

Take, for starters, the fact that there are a ton of people out there who are ‘shipping Carmy and Sydney, just as there are also a ton of people who are rooting for Sydney and Marcus. Carmy had the polarizing relationship with Claire, and then there was also a surprising amount of chemistry between Sydney and Luca at the end of season 3. Could something be there? Possibly, but like we’ve said, it is hardly going to be the focus moving forward.

Speaking about the relationship discourse further to Deadline, star Lionel Boyce made one thing clear — he is staying far away from it:

I stay out of all that [laughs]. I want no part of that because everyone is in a war, and I am not jumping into that. I’m just like, “You guys think whatever you want to think. I got parts in it.” Because it’s actually much more fun just to observe and be like, “Oh, this is what everyone thinks? Huh, OK.” And it’s fun to then read someone’s well-thought-out argument for why it’ll be this, this or this. But I am not jumping into that discourse [laughs]. That’s where I stand.

Personally, our sentiment is just that the show has to go with what natural and moving into season 4, we’re just happy that Marcus and Sydney seem to be on good terms. The only thing we are a little bit nervous about is what happens if Sydney does leave The Bear for a brand-new opportunity. While her reasons for doing so are understandable, how is the rest of the kitchen staff going to feel about it?

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Marcus’ story moving into The Bear season 4?

