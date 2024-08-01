The Bear season 4 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get more news on The Bear season 4 between now and the end of the month? You can debate as to whether or not the Jeremy Allen White series is a comedy, but there is no question it is an absolute hit.

What makes premiere-date debates so interesting with this show in particular is that as of this writing, a ton of episodes have already been filmed for next season. It is technically possible that all of them have and with that, Hulu could choose to release it whenever they want. As for if they will … well, let’s just say that this is a totally different story, as they may not see any reason to hurry things along at present.

For now, there is no indicator that season 4 will be coming before the end of the year, or that there’s going to be a premiere date announcement. These are things that we will probably not hear a lot more about between now and at least the spring. This is a show that has already set the tone for itself as a summer hit, and logistically, it also makes sense for the Emmys to wait until next June to bring it back. If they rush the show, then it will not be eligible in two separate years — and it was certainly clear from season 3 alone that they are still fighting to get more nominations.

So for most of August (and likely the rest of the summer and fall), patience will be required here.

What will next season look like?

We do tend to think that there are two different questions we are going to be left to consider. First, you have whether or not Sydney is going to be leaving The Bear for a unique opportunity elsewhere. Then, you have that review. Is it positive, negative, or something in between? How will Carmy react to it? All of this is critical.

