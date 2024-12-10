Squid Game season 2: About that Golden Globes nomination

We’ve had a chance to see a number of headlines about Squid Game season 2 as of late, but one definitely caught us by surprise today. After all, it was the reveal that the Korean drama received a Drama Series nod at the Golden Globes!

Of course, this is where we should note here that this statement is not an indictment on the series’ quality; rather, it is just rather odd to see a show get nominated before the public has a chance to see it. So, what is going on here?

Well, it is ultimately rather simple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the folks over at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (who vote on the awards) have actually had access to this season for the purposes of voting. This is a fairly common practice with movies, which often get nominations from the Globes before they arrive in theaters. It is a little bit different, however, to see it happen with a show. Squid Game season 2 is eligible based on its planned December 26 premiere date.

The good news when it comes to the series is ultimately rather simple: You can make the argument here that if the second season is great, it is going to be one of the most exciting properties at the Globes when they arrive next year. This will generate a lot of discussion, much like the thinking here is that the second season is going to be a huge commercial smash for Netflix. After such a long wait, it has to be to live up to all the expectations.

As for the Emmys…

Rest assured that Squid Game season 2 is also going to be eligible for that, as well. The deadline for that awards show is late May.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

