Squid Game season 2 video: Meet the full cast!

With the premiere of Squid Game season 2 on Netflix just a matter of weeks away, why not learn a little more about the cast?

We obviously know that once again, Gi-hun is going to be front and center for the latest chapter of the story … but he’s not the only one! There is another rich cast of characters you are going to be meeting, including those who have deeply personal reasons for being involved in the competition.

We’ll be honest here in saying that we did not expect some sort of lengthy video featuring a number of cast members all about their characters. Yet, here we are with that very thing!

If you head over to the link here, you can see said video and beyond just that, get to know a lot of the reasons why certain people are heading to the Games. Their reasons are pretty familiar and understandable, which is exactly what you would imagine. While Squid Game may be a bright and/or colorful show in a lot of ways, it is also extremely dark as it takes on themes like extreme poverty, oppression, and also how the rich can mock the poor for their own enjoyment.

Can Gi-hun actually shut things down once and for all? We know that this is one of his main goals entering the season, but whether or not he’s going to be able to do that remains to be seen. We know that there is a season 3 (a.k.a. the final season) coming after this one so if he does find some measure of success, it is clearly not going to happen right away. Patience is the real name of the game here … but there will be a lot to keep you entertained during the wait.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

