The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date: Dec. update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 before December ends? What are the realistic chances?

Well, we suppose that the first thing we really should note here is rather simple: Work has been done for a long time on the latest chapter of the Norman Reedus show. The setting this time around is Spain, and that cements further that it will at least look different from everything we’ve seen so far. It also should feel different, which isn’t a shock given that Daryl is now with Carol, Isabelle is dead, and the future of some other characters remain up in the air.

So what are the chances that we actually get a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 this month? Well, let’s just say that the chances of this are slim to none. There is no real reason to think any more information is coming. After all, why would it so soon? The first priority for the folks at AMC is going to be getting news out there about Dead City season 2 — that wrapped filming some time ago, and our feeling right now is that it will be back in the spring.

As for Daryl’s future, our feeling is that we will be seeing him back on screen at some point in the fall. Because these seasons are so short and production is so far ahead of the game, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing the series air annually … or at least close to it. For the time being, it is hard to really imagine a scenario where anything else makes sense.

Above all else, let’s hope that season 3 offers an opportunity to explore different parts of the world … and sees new zombies as well.

