The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 teaser highlights Spain

If there is one thing that AMC clearly wants you to know in advance of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, it is this: A change of scenery is coming.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new, extended look for what lies ahead, one that really shows off the beautiful scenery in Spain. The producers clearly want you to have something that looks and feels different from what we’ve seen before, and it is not all that hard to understand why. It makes the series stand out from the rest of what we’ve seen from the franchise over the years!

As visually stunning as the teaser is, though, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are a LOT of questions out there here about the story. What is it going to be about? Well, Daryl and Carol are now seemingly off on their own, traversing new landscape in the hope of eventually making to back home. They are technically getting closer by heading West, but odds are, they re going to encounter a lot of new opponents and problems along the way.

Insofar as we know, a lot of the journey in Spain will not end in season 3. Norman Reedus has noted in the past that in the event the show gets a fourth season, it would likely also film there — consider that something else of note as we wait and see what AMC decides here long-term. We do still think the series is popular, though the second season was more polarizing than what we had during season 1.

(We know that for us personally, we’re really bummed about losing Isabelle and it would have been fun to see her and Carol interact.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now, including when season 3 could premiere

What excites you the most at this point entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







