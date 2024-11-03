The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big finale over on AMC, what better time is there to discuss The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 further?

Obviously, there are a lot of different things that we can say here, but let’s note first and foremost that the show is coming back. Not only that, but filming is already underway! The cast and crew are already working on a somewhat different chapter of the Norman Reedus show. Melissa McBride will be back once again as Carol, and there is a different setting now in France.

So as for when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will premiere, let’s start things off here by noting the following: It is certainly going to be ready to go next year. On the surface, we do think that a fall premiere is possible, especially since we are going to be getting season 2 of Dead City (which is most likely done with production already) earlier on in the year. Given that we used to have two batches of flagship Walking Dead episodes a year, this would be a nice replacement for it.

Now, it does also seem as though a season 4 for the Daryl spin-off is at this point possible. This is a series that clearly performs well enough for AMC to be happy, and with it being such short seasons, it is fairly easy to produce compared to a lot of other stuff that is out there.

Our ultimate hope

At the end of the day, the #1 thing we are crossing our fingers for is simply an opportunity to see Daryl and Carol eventually find their way back home. Now, there was a time that we were honestly okay if he stayed out in France forever, but that was back when Isabelle was still alive. At this point, it feels clear that the style and the parameters of the show are pretty different from what they once were.

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 over on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

