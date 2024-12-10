The Voice 26 finale: Shye sings ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 26 finale, we were of course really curious to see what Shye would bring to the table. Typically, getting to perform last is a great opportunity to stand out in the minds of viewers and that spot has gone to people with a reasonably good chance at winning.

With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and look at what the singer brought to the table tonight, shall we?

When we first heard that Shye was going to be doing “Falling” by Harry Styles, we were surprised, mostly because it’s not a song that has been covered that much. This is also the second song tied to Styles that she’s done this season, after she previously took on “Story of My Life” from One Direction earlier this season. She’s going a really good low register for a singer her age, and we like the confidence and sense of humor that she has. She doesn’t come across as super-nervous or tentative, which is honestly really important for being a singer after the show.

Of course / as we have said on many occasions already, what makes this particular season so hard to gauge is quite simple in that there haven’t been a lot of live shows. With that, there is really no sample size or way to know how things are going to go.

What we can say is this

Shye’s potential outside of the show feels pretty limitless. Some of that may be dependent on just how much support she gets from the powers-that-be behind the scenes, but we certainly think that Michael Buble is going to do everything that he can to help her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

