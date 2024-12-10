The Voice 26 finale: Jeremy Beloate makes Snoop Dogg cry

Here is certainly something that we were not anticipating at all entering The Voice 26 finale tonight — Snoop Dogg getting emotional. Not only that, but it happened during the first twenty minutes!

One of the things that has been really fascinating to watch all season is the further investigation of the iconic rapper’s musical tastes, one where he clearly has affection for so many types of songs and styles. That includes the iconic “What the World Needs Now,” which was covered during the finale by his last remaining artist in Jeremy Beloate.

It is hard to know exactly what it was that got Snoop crying both during and after the performance, as there may be something to this song that has added meaning to him. For the time being, though, it does feel like Jeremy has a significant chance of drawing attention and votes after this. The comparisons to Josh Groban vocally are obvious, but he also does have a similar ability to make people feel things because of his vocals. That’s not something that you often get a lot of the time with these people with big voices.

Now, we do think that Jeremy is popular, given the fact that he got to the finale without ever being in danger. However, there have also been so few live shows the entire season that it is crazy and/or almost impossible to get a real read on how the public feels about everyone. The great thing about him in particular is just that he has a classic-sounding voice and he is going to be just fine. If he ever put out an album of Christmas songs, we tend to think that it would sell without a problem.

One other benefit for Jeremy

Snoop has fans! Also, the show is playing well into his hands — just think about what we saw with that Martha Stewart introduction at the start of the episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

