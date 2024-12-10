Silo season 2 episode 5 sneak peek: What is Solo’s real name?

Do you want to get a better sense of what is ahead moving into Silo season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+ later this week? Well, at the center of it is going to be Juliette once more doing whatever she can to break through to Solo — and we’re about to learn at least a little bit more about him.

Did you think that his real name was actually Solo? Well, it’s been clear to us for a while now that this is just a nickname, but it comes from a pretty fun origin.

If you head over to Broadway World, you can see a sneak preview now that allows us to learn that Solo’s real name is Cole, and he actually got his moniker thanks to a comment that he made turning up somewhere by himself. From there, it apparently stuck. This did make for a good story but, at the same time, you have to wonder if it is real — especially since there are a lot of major questions about the character’s backstory in general. He has shared some specific things about his past, including being a possible shadow, that don’t necessarily line up with other anecdotes here and there.

Now, there is at least one thing Solo tells to Juliette that is 100% true — her knowledge of Romeo & Juliet is not exactly accurate. Instead, Steve Zahn’s character takes it upon himself to inform her of the more tragic ending to this tale — which is certainly a downer when you consider here that she also has to focus on trying to find a way out of this silo and to her old home, if that is even remotely possible.

