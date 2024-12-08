Silo season 2 episode 5: Is Sims in grave danger now?

If there is one thing that was clear from this past Silo season 2 episode, it is that Bernard is not messing around when it comes to maintaining order — or, at least his definition of it. In taking out Judge Meadows, he managed to metaphorically kill two birds with one stone. He ensured that Meadows does not leave the structure or tell anyone what she knows; meanwhile, he was also able to frame two potential problems in Knox and Shirley for the act.

Is this all going to work to temper some anger? In theory sure, but we would also argue that this situation is already a runaway train, and it is one that he is only going to be able to control for so long here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

After all, one of the things that was clearer than ever on this past Silo episode is just how even Sims, of all people, is starting to go rogue. Not only that, but Bernard is aware of it. We know of some of Sims’ ambitions, as he wants to know even more than he does right now as a part of Judicial. Can loyalty be bought with him, or is he always going to want something more?

What we imagine here is that entering season 2 episode 5, we are going to see Bernard try to make more and more decisions when it comes to him in real time, as he has to figure out how much he can be useful or if he will eventually be a larger threat. We do think that Sims could be knocking on death’s door, but it may not be right away — instead, this is a process that could take a certain amount of time.

Related – Learn more now about the next Silo episode, including what else you can expect to see

Do you think that Sims is in serious danger heading into Silo season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







