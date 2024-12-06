Silo season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The truth about Solo, revealed?

Next week on Silo season 2 episode 5, are we going to be inching a little bit closer to the truth — at least when it comes to Solo?

Based on what we’ve learned about Steve Zahn’s character over the past few episodes, one thing feels reasonably clear: There is a certain amount of secrecy here. We do think that his childlike demeanor is somewhat true, mostly due to the fact that it is a hard act for someone to keep up the vast majority of the time. Yet, we do still think there are some secrets buried underneath this, especially when it comes to the bodies in the hallway — and also the inconsistency of some of his stories. What is really happening with him, and if he is lying, why?

Well, we can tell you now that Silo season 2 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Descent,” and the synopsis below serves as a great way to set the stage:

Sims finds himself with a new position. Juliette learns Solo isn’t being honest. Bernard and Lukas make an important discovery.

If there is one real question we’ve got at the moment, it is simply this: Why in the world would Lukas want to make any discovery with Bernard at all? Is it possible that this is a deal to reduce his sentence in the mines? We have to consider that, just as we also have to consider a million different possibilities at the same time. This show is likely going to get crazier, but we are still hoping that at some point, we are going to see Juliette make it back to Silo 18. When everyone collides, that is where a lot of the real drama can truly begin.

What more do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Silo season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

