Silo season 2: Steve Zahn on playing Solo

There are not too many newcomers within the world of Silo season 2, which does make sense when you think about the premise. How can someone new actually come into this world? That is very much a real challenge and everyone knows it!

Yet, we are grateful that this season has at least brought in Steve Zahn as Solo, just about as enigmatic a character as you are going to see. This is someone who has lived on his own for countless years following a rebellion at Silo #17, seemingly protecting the vault every step of the way. We of course wonder greatly if he can be trusted. However, at the same time he is also someone who may be almost childlike in how he speaks, mostly due to the fact that he has not been around people in just a long time.

So what does Zahn have to say about taking on this sort of part? Well, he makes some of his thoughts clear to CBR:

It’ s really interesting to play a character that vulnerable. It’s a hard, long process. I played someone somewhat similar [ in War for the Planet of the Apes called] Bad Ape. The apes are really kind of vulnerable. People like that are interesting to me. I had time to grow out my beard and my hair, and I thought that would be great. It would be this opposition to this guy who was really kind of young and inexperienced. It was a tough first day because you just dive in, man. There’s no dipping your toes in the water. You hope taking a big swing works. That’s all it really did.

At the time of this writing, it does seem as though Solo is willing to help Juliette as she potentially finds her way back home … but we’re well-aware that looks can also be deceiving. You have to be aware of a ton of stuff at once here!

