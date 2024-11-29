Silo season 2 episode 4: Who could be the catalyst?

We know that entering Silo season 2 episode 4, there is a great deal of uncertainty more or less across the board.

After all, consider where thinks are in both of the Silos we are presently seeing! Within the largely-dead #17, what we are seeing is Juliette trying her best to get back to her old home. Solo appears to be willing to help her now with suit construction, but the operative word here is “appears.” It is far too early right now to draw any sort of assumptions.

Back at #18, meanwhile, it feels abundantly clear that change is in the air. There is that “Juliette lives” graffiti, we are seeing a movement led by a handful of characters, and even Juliette’s father is getting rebellious in his own way.

Yet, in the midst of all of these people, we do believe that one character could prove to be the most important: Billings. After all, he is really the nexus of SO many different people. He was reasonably close to Juliette, but he’s also tried to tow the line with some of the higher-ups. He’s got enough social capital to be influential to those around him and at some point, the residents may become even more paranoid that a lot of law-enforcement officers are punished / go out to “clean.”

We would be very watchful of what Billings does and says moving into episode 4 — and if we do ever see Juliette find her way back to #18, that would obviously change things further. We are beyond excited for an eventual reunion! It feels almost inevitable and yet, there is no guarantee it will happen here soon.

What do you most to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 4, and do you think that Billings could be key to a lot?

