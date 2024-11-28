Silo season 2 episode 4: Is a reunion incoming?

We know that we have a little more than a week to go until Silo season 2 episode 4 arrives on Apple TV+ — so what can we say now?

Well, the first major thing to note here is that Juliette Nichols is trying to get a plan in motion to get back to her former home. After all, she is armed with so much more information from the outside world after being out there; she realizes how dangerous it is, and also why so many people do clean once they leave. Some of this could really turn the tide on the future of Silo 18, but can she make it back? Is such a feat even possible at this point?

Moving into the next installment, we do tend to think that more of an effort will be taken by Juliette to see if she can get a suit together to find her way back … and could Solo help? Him emerging from his vault is a step in the right direction, at least in theory.

Do we still have some major trust issues when it comes to Solo down the road? A million percent yes and all things considered, it is going to be pretty impossible for us not to! Yet, at the same time we imagine that there are going to be a lot of entertaining moments along the way, including us getting a chance to see if the two really can work together — and if he would actually join Juliette in her old home. This is where some of that risk does have to come in, since it is fair to wonder whether or not you are going to see him just go over to Bernard and start to shadow under him. After all, this is clearly something Bernard is looking for!

