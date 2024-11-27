Silo season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The story of ‘The Harmonium’

Next week on Silo season 2 episode 4, you are going to be seeing “The Harmonium” — so what will the actual story here be?

Well, for those who were incredibly into what was going on with Juliette and Solo in episode 3, you are going to see a lot of this story continue — though along the way, it is also clear that the two will face some challenges. Take, for starters, the simple notion that there is no way that the two may even trust each other fully.

After all, what we know about Solo is that he’s been alone for a really long time but when he was around, he was a Shadow for Russell. He’s a guy who has done some pretty terrible things, and he may have even killed some of those people outside the door. Juliette may be offering him a chance to be a part of a society again, but what would that mean if he is there? It is ultimately one of many different things the show will need to answer.

If you do want to get a better sense now on what is ahead, just check out the full Silo season 2 episode 4 synopsis below right now:

Juliette sets out on a dangerous quest to retrieve a suit so she can return home and save her Silo. Mechanical plans a meeting with Judge Meadows.

Everything surrounding Judge Meadows is especially intriguing at this point because we 100% know that she wants to leave. However, is there a way that this will actually happen for her? Bernard seems inclined to (potentially) let her out because of something in their past, whether it be a previous affection or a bond. Still, just like we can’t trust Solo, it is fairly hard to trust Bernard, either.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

