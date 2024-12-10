FBI: International season 4 episode 8 spoilers: More on Wes’ past

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: International season 4 episode 8 — the last episode of the calendar year.

So what will make this story so important? We do tend to think that symmetry is a big part of it! Remember that this season kicked off with an opportunity to learn about Jesse Lee Soffer’s character of Wes Mitchell. Now, we’ve got a chance to dive a little bit deeper.

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 4 episode 8 synopsis below, one that does a great job setting the stage for what is next:

“You’ll Never See It Coming” – When the star witness in the case against Greg Csonka, the man responsible for the death of Wes’ former partner, is beaten to death in a Budapest prison before he can testify, the Fly Team attempts to salvage the case to secure Csonka’s conviction. As they dive back into the investigation, Mitchell is forced to confront the pain of losing his partner. Meanwhile, Wes assists Booth with preparing for his promotion interviews, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While nothing may be confirmed as of yet here, we honestly hope that the title is some sort of clue that a dramatic and super-crazy cliffhanger is right around the corner. All things considered, why wouldn’t you want something to tide you over for a few weeks? The FBI franchise in general does not do a lot of things of this variety, and we tend to think that makes them a little bit more special when they do actually turn up.

