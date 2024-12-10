FBI season 7 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Riptide’ and a cargo heist

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI season 7 episode 8, a story that carries with it the title “Riptide.” If you were not aware, this is the final episode of the calendar year — doesn’t that mean in theory it will be all the more dramatic? We tend to think so.

Now, this is where we should remind everyone out there that this will probably not be a holiday-themed episode, at least in an overt way; otherwise, the network would have promoted it as such. More so than anything, this episode is just going to be a chance to see a pretty crazy case and beyond that, a chance to learn more about OA’s past through an army pal.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Riptide” – After three customs officers are shot dead in a cargo heist, the team entrusts OA’s old army buddy Clay to help determine if it was an inside job, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Following this installment, we do anticipate that you are going to see a hiatus that lasts for at least several weeks, and through that time, it is our feeling that there is going to be a good chance for viewers to catch up. Of course, at the same time we don’t think that there is that much to be concerned about when it comes to people falling behind on a show that is, by and large, procedural. It is more just about ensuring that everyone stays as engaged as they have been.

