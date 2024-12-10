Silo season 2 video: Go underwater with Rebecca Ferguson

This past episode of Silo season 2 was absolutely fantastic, and the performance of Rebecca Ferguson is a big part of why. Not only is she great portraying some of Juliette’s vulnerable moments, but she handles the physical action scenes better than almost anyone.

So now that we’ve said that, do you want to learn a little bit more about how these sequences were made underwater? Let’s get more into that thanks to a new Apple TV+ video.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video in which Ferguson describes her experience diving, and everything that went into Juliette’s frantic underwater sequence while Solo assisted her from the ground. We had wondered since the episode aired whether or not Rebecca did her own stunts, and the answer here appears to be yes beyond the shadow of a doubt. Not only that, but she was fully convincing in it!

Of course, a scene like this does require a rather extreme amount of preparation, and this is where we do have to give a lot of credit to the producers for building a tank that would allow this to be shot in a way that felt pretty grand and realistic.

As for the story itself…

Well, for now let’s just say that Juliette’s whole purpose in doing this was to better ensure her long-term safety with another suit, and she was able to get what she wanted. Does this mean that she’s about to head over to Silo 18? Nothing is guaranteed and yet, at the same time it does feel like a reunion is what a lot of people (us included) want perhaps more so than anything.

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of Silo season 2, especially for Juliette?

