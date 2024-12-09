Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: That Bella Hadid cameo

Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 offered up an inside look at Taylor Sheridan’s character of Travis — and yes, a lot of it was nuts.

It is hard to say whether or not what we saw was accurate when it comes to the world of horse-training. Are the best in the business really that great at what they do that they are surrounded by women and parties a lot of the time? That is where the show easily loses is by some measure — but then again, the whole premise allowed them to get Bella Hadid briefly on the show.

For those who have not seen the episode, the supermodel was brought in here to play the role of Travis’ girlfriend — but there is also more to this than just a random celebrity being stunt-casted. Hadid does actually have some connections to the world of Ft. Worth rodeo, thanks in part to her boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

Now, did we really need this big-time window into the world of Travis? You can argue no, but the idea here was to show how notorious he was in his field, but also how he tried to (jokingly?) strike a hard bargain with Beth Dutton, agreeing to help her but not before making her think she had to play strip poker for a moment.

It is also fair to say that there could be a larger implication of this appearance from Hadid here, given that Taylor does have a history of using a lot of actors and big names across multiple shows. If she ever wants a part on one of the other series, you can argue that this is a gateway to a lot of that happening at some other point down the line.

