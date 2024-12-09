Yellowjackets season 3: Who is Hilary Swank playing?

If there is one thing that we know for sure about Yellowjackets entering season 3, it is simply that this is a show that loves mysteries. Also, they exist in so many forms.

Earlier this weekend, the folks at Showtime released a first look at what is coming up and within that, we got a first look at Hilary Swank. The acting icon is one of the most prominent additions to the new season and within that, of course, comes a lot of questions about her role. Who is she playing and, beyond just that, what is she bringing within the world of the show?

Well, it is important to note that within the preview, Swank’s character is featured alongside a car that looks relatively new. By virtue of that, it feels like she is in the present. Her face is bleeding and her arm is bandaged, a sign that she is clearly in some obvious danger. It does not appear as though she is lost somewhere in the wilderness, but she may need help from a passerby on the road.

From this brief glimpse of her alone, there is certainly a chance that we are going to be seeing Swank play a present-day survivor of what happened in the past. After all, it is fair to assume that there are still some we have not met in the present, right? Of course, the show would have to explain where they’ve been, but it is also not that hard to assume that there are just some people who would want nothing to do with anyone else. (You can also claim that she is a relative of someone who died — it just makes sense to have her tied in to all of this somehow.)

What do you think we are going to see from Hilary Swank when we get around to Yellowjackets season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

