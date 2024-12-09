Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: December 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of December, is there more that we can say about a Slow Horses season 5 over at Apple TV+?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that there is so much more coming from the world of Slough House; beyond just that, the fifth season has already been filmed. There is even a logline out there from the streaming service: “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

The Mick Herron book London Rules is fittingly the basis for the next season of the series, and we do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of fun and crazy stuff. Simultaneously, though, this is going to be a season that also will contain a lot of drama and per all accounts, we do tend to think that we’re also going to be learning even more about Jackson Lamb’s past.

In theory, you could argue that we could learn a season 5 premiere date at some point before we reach the end of the year. Yet, it feels pretty darn unlikely for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, how Slow Horses tends to be a summer / fall show for the streaming service, and we tend to think that they will continue to space all of this out. If we are lucky, we will hear more in terms of premiere date news in late spring; for the sake of Emmy eligibility alone, there is no reason to even come close to bringing the show back until at least late June or July.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Slow Horses right now, including more talk on what the future holds — and a season 6 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 5 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







