Slow Horses renewed officially for season 6 at Apple TV+

We’ve known for a good while now that a Slow Horses season 6 was heavily rumored, but isn’t it nice that it is now 100% official?

Today, the folks over at Apple TV+ confirmed that they are bringing us back into the world of Slough House for another batch of episodes. This is, of course, in addition to the upcoming fifth season that has already been filmed, and is slated to air at some point in 2025.

So what will the story be here? According to Deadline, over the upcoming episodes “the spies head out on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” The site claims that Slow Horses season 6 will be based on the books Joe Country and Slough House, which are the sixth and seventh books in the series. This would be a slight change insofar as adaptations go, but there is at least enough source material out there for a season 7, at least if that’s something that Apple wants to do down the road. We know that Gary Oldman has said that he would like to keep making the show for however long it is possible.

In a statement, here is what Jay Hunt, Creative Director, Europe for Apple TV+, had to say:

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure.”

Honestly, we just hope that there is that perfect combination of humor and action in here, as this is very much what makes this show unique and pretty darn different from what else is out there. Jackson Lamb already feels like he has to be one of the most iconic characters of this era.

