Slow Horses season 5 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Following the season 4 finale today on Apple TV+, is there something more that we can share when it comes to a Slow Horses season 5 premiere date?

Now, let’s just start off here by noting that we don’t blame anyone out there who doesn’t just want more of this show, but wants it sooner rather than later. How can you not? The spy drama has become one of television’s best shows in a really short period of time, and it feels like it has the potential to go on for as long as there are still some books to adapt.

Now, the good news when it comes to Slow Horses season 5 in particular here is that it has already been filmed, so this is not one of those situations where you are going to see some long and incredibly arduous waiting process to get it back. Apple TV+ seems to be committed to giving us a season of the show a year and if that remains the case, we personally expect that the next season will premiere in the fall of 2025. This also makes sense logistically, given that they probably want every season to have its own place in the Emmy eligibility window.

As we have noted in the past, there have also been indications that there is going to be a season 6, so you do not have to worry too much about the long-term future. Because there are only six episodes a year, one of the other things that is pretty fun right now is the fact that we never seemingly have the time to get tired of the show. It feels like an event whenever it is back.

Based on what we’ve heard so far…

A lot of signs seem to suggest that season 5 in particular will be a great chance to learn more about Jackson Lamb. Let’s hope that turns out to be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some other thoughts about Slow Horses right now!

When do you think that Slow Horses season 5 is going to premiere over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







