Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 (finale): The face-off

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 is going to be the all-important series finale. Are you ready for what should be a pretty send-off to this particular story?

Now, we know that there is a season 5 coming, but it is fair to say that this will be a largely different story with a few other twists front and center. This season, a big part of the focus has been River Cartwright’s family history — most notably, his grandfather David and what happened in France many years ago. This led to the eventual conflict with Frank Harkness, who has been wrecking havoc for most of the season and is going to be more desperate than ever to take out his targets.

Now, we know that at the conclusion of episode 5, we saw River captured and that leads, of course, to all sorts of questions as to where the character is going to be now. What we can say as an answer to this is rather simple: He will end up, in one way or another, around Harkness again.

If you head over to the Slow Horses press page, you can see a photo showcasing Jack Lowden and Hugo Weaving’s characters sitting down together. What will the purpose of this be? Well, we hope that there’s a chance in here to better explain why River was captured, or what Harkness’ next move really is. This is a man who has done a number of surprising things already, with a big one being his decision to leave Molly alive. Why do that? Given the sort of guy that he is, we almost felt like it was a sure thing that she was going to find herself killed off — and yet, here we are.

