Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Closure ahead

We know that entering the Slow Horses season 4 finale, there are still so many loose ends that need to be tied up. Take, for example, the truth behind River Cartwright’s past, let alone whether Frank Harkness can be stopped.

Will someone die? We know that if there is a show that has no problem killing characters off, it is this one; heck, they may have removed one person from the equation already in Emma Flyte. At the end of episode 5, her body was left flat on the ground after that fight!

Speaking to What to Watch, Ruth Bradley (who plays Emma) did not offer too much in the way of spoilers for what is to come. However, she certainly indicated that a lot of longtime fans will be more than a little bit satisfied:

I would say you won’t watch the finale and be disappointed by unanswered questions. You know sometimes I find it so disappointing when I’m really invested in this show and then by the end I’m like they didn’t answer any of my questions. There is something so satisfying for an audience member to see the puzzle come together. Which I think is something so gorgeous about Slow Horses. At the end of the each of season, it’s really for the audience. So I would say please watch it, because you won’t be left unsatisfied.

This does not surprise us too much, mostly because every season of this show does tend to tie up most loose ends. We recognize that there is at least one more season coming, but that is going to be based on an entirely different story and it has already been filmed. One of the other things that we love about this series is the oh-so-simple fact that we tend to get a new season every year, and we do not have any of those incredibly long or annoying breaks.

