Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 (finale): Sacrifices ahead

Next week on Apple TV+, we are going to be seeing Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 — otherwise known as the finale.

Are we sad about this? Absolutely, with the biggest reason for it being that this has been a really fun season. We’ve had a chance to dive deeper into the characters and explore what makes them tick, while also still within the framework of some really dangerous stuff when it comes to Westacres. We’ve come to learn a lot more about River Cartwright’s past and still, questions remain. Take, for starters, whether Harkness is actually his father, let alone why he was not killed at the end of episode 5.

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Slow Horses season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

Impossible decisions are faced and sacrifices are made.

What are these decisions? Well, for Lamb, he may have to figure out how to handle what further information he can get out of David. Meanwhile, Diana may also need to figure out if there is more that she can do to hide certain parts of the past from Claude, who has shown that his need for transparency and/or to climb the ladder has made him not effective within the larger MI5 ecosystem.

Given that much of this season was hyped up over a major death that turned out to be fake, isn’t there a chance that we’re going to have a real death when the dust actually settles? We would not rule that out, especially since it is one of the ways that Will Smith and the entire team could better establish momentum leading up to a season 5. (As many of you may know, that season has already been filmed.)

