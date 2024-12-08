Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more when it comes to a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal this month? As you would imagine, there are a handful of major things we can say within this piece.

First and foremost, isn’t this the perfect time to announce that you are bringing the show back? If you are the folks at Paramount+, you are riding high right now thanks to the entire extended Taylor Sheridan universe. You’ve got Yellowstone, Lioness, and Landman all on the air at the same time, and we know that you will be seeing 1923 back in February. Meanwhile, both Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown are certain to be returning for more.

So why haven’t we heard more about Lawmen: Bass Reeves as of yet? The simplest answer we can give here is that showrunner Chad Feehan, Sheridan, and the rest of the team are working to figure out what the next story could be. While theoretically you could do more with David Oyelowo as Bass, it is more likely that they are going to shift this over to be an anthology. That means a new focus and a separate story, and this process does tend to take a long time to develop.

Because of everything that we’ve said here, we’d say that it is really hard to gauge whether or not we are going to get news on a season 2 this month. It does feel like this franchise will return at some point; as a matter of fact, it would be crazy in the event that it doesn’t. There is still a lot of potential viewership with this franchise, so why shy away from that?

Related – See more news right now on Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 — what more could be coming?

What do you most want to see when it comes to a potential Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2?

Do you want to see more of Oyelowo, or do you think it is more likely that we see some sort of brand-new story about a character? Share now in the comments, and also come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







