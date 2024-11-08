Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: November 2024 update

With us diving deeper into November 2024, we don’t blame anyone wanting more news on a number of shows — and that includes Lawmen: Bass Reeves. After all, we are in a bit of a Taylor Sheridan renaissance at present, with so many of his series airing all across the board. (Even though Sheridan was not the day-to-day showrunner of the David Oyelowo series, he was certainly involved.)

Given that it has been so long since the first season aired here, we do think there may be some out there throwing up their shoulders and feeling as though nothing more is ever coming — and honestly, we get that! This is where we tell you, however, that this is not like a number of other shows that are out there.

After all, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is one of the few shows out there that can choose between two completely different paths. First and foremost, you could opt to continue the story as-is with Oyelowo as the lead. Meanwhile, the other option is that you go full-on anthology and decide to tell stories featuring a number of other famous lawmen throughout history. Both are appealing, and each one has been discussed in the media already.

There is no real timetable on a renewal, so we will not sit here and say that a firm decision is coming or not this month. Yet, the title for the first season alone suggests that there is potential for either more stories here or a spin-off, and given the launch of Yellowstone soon, it feels like time of the essence to start up chatter about some other properties. Also, you do not want to wait so long in revealing something more here that you become forgotten about. The first season here was pretty successful, and that should be reason enough to consider more.

